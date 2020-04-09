A second Christina School Board member has resigned, citing a toxic culture on the board.

Angela Mitchell, who's been on the board since May of 2017, said her fellow board members continuously withheld information from her that impacted her ability to do her job.

"In turn, it didn't allow me to be an effective board member. It didn't allow me do my fiduciary duty that I was elected to do just as they were," she said. "It was a very difficult decision, and it's just not okay. They collectively, simply, decided not to include me."

The last straw for Mitchell came Tuesday night, when she was unable to log-on to the virtual Zoom school board meeting.

"It said there were too many people on there," she said.

Zoom does limit participation to 100 persons.

Though she questioned whether she was actually barred from participating, given past examples of exclusions she pointed out.

"You can't pick and choose who's allowed in meetings," she said. "I believe that there has been a habitual practice of exclusion [for] me as a board member."

During executive session, Mitchell said board members refused to have pertinent discussions in her presence.

"They told me that if I was present, they wouldn't discuss. I could come, but it wouldn't be discussed. I was also mistakenly included on one email discussing that and their practices. For me, it confirmed all of this I'm feeling...no board member should be treated this way."

Mitchell could not release the email, saying it was the subject of pending litigation.

"How am I supposed to make an informed decision if I don't have information? If I am prevented from knowing the full picture?"

Mitchell, as a mother of a child with special needs, said she also wasn't permitted to present policy, and spoke of "pettiness" at board meetings.

"When the new board member came on, they wouldn't allow me to sit next to her because apparently I'm not okay? When I asked about it, I got waved off," she said.

She was told: "'I just thought everyone needed new seating' [though it was] just this one person next to you. It felt like Mean Girls 2.0 in a way."

Mitchell said if you look at her voting records, there's a quorum that she often breaks from in her votes, and she believes that's what led to her being singled out and excluded.

"I vote for what I think is right, and I think it's just there are repercussions if you don't want to follow the script that they set forth," she said.

She said the board is not coming together for the betterment of the district and its students, and that's why she resigned.

"I can't sit back and pretend that there's this huge paradigm shift and Christina is going to be so much better...when that's not the case."

Mitchell will continue to support and advocate for students with disabilities through her service on the Delaware Developmental Disabilities Council.

Christina's board has been rocked by resignations with longtime board member Fred Polaski also accused of making racist comments.

Mitchell's resignation follows that of longtime school board member Elizabeth Campbell Paige who stopped down in late February.

Mitchell, echoed Campbell Paige, saying she can't be effective on the board in its current form.

"Our board is in the mindset of 'this is the way it's always been done, and we're going to keep doing it.' Again, Christina's demographics have changed immensely over the years. We're not proactive, we're reactive. Things happen. We scramble, there's chaos, and we deal with it. And if we were forward-thinking, if we head-on faced what our realistic demographic is, their needs...I feel like we could be so much more effective. The current mindset is we just get along and smile, and vote the same way, and rubber-stamp, and the public will trust us, and everything gets better. But we're doing such a great disservice to our students, and it just breaks my heart."

Board President Dr. Meredith Griffin didn't return requests for comment.

