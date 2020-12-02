A Caroline County, Maryland tornado lifted just before reaching the Delaware line on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The EF-0 twister set down just north of Baltimore Corner in the area of Goldsboro Road (Route 313) at 3:13 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, and took a northeasterly path for 5.5 miles before lifting, just before it would have reached Templeville, Maryland, just west of the Delaware line.
Its top winds were estimated at 75 m.p.h.
NWS surveyors said they found several twisted and blown off roofs off of barns, one of which landed on a nearby house.
No injuries or deaths were reported.
A tornado warning was issued in the area, and it extended into Delaware, but no confirmed tornados have been reported in Delaware from Monday's storm.
It's the third nearby tornado to be reported from the storms, with different tornados reported in Cecil County, Maryland and Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.
It is also the second tornado to strike Caroline County in 2020, a tornado went from Baltimore Corner to Henderson with no injuries on April 13.
Those are the first two tornadoes in Caroline County since 2008, according to the Tornado History Project. It is also the first November tornado in the county since at least 1952.