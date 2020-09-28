Delaware officials will begin accepting a second round of applications from small businesses and nonprofit organizations seeking part of $30 million in DE Relief Grants on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
“Delaware small businesses are the backbone of our economy and they have made considerable sacrifices during the COVID-19 crisis. We owe them our gratitude and support,” said Governor John Carney. “These relief grants will help Delaware small businesses begin the process of recovering and will help make investments necessary to create safer spaces for their customers and staff.”
Applicants from round one will learn more about their status on September 30, including whether or not the application was accepted. The first round was open for 36 hours, and officials received 1,645 applications eligible for $54.4 million in grant aid. If an organization learns its application was not accepted, they are encouraged to reapply in round two.
Some statistics and facts rom round one included: Disproportionately affected industries like food services, retail establishments, and personal care facilities made up two-thirds of the dollar amount representation; More than half were minority- or women-owned businesses; Three quarters were businesses and non-profits with annual revenues under $1 million--with 44% under $250,000; Three quarters also had fewer than 10 employees, while more than half had fewer than five.
"We expected high demand for the grants as this has been an very difficult time for so many businesses," said Damian DeStefano, Director of the Division of Small Business. "We were encouraged to see that so many of the applications were from parts of the business community that have been hit hardest, including very small family-owned firms, hospitality businesses, like restaurants and tourist attractions, and minority- and women-owned businesses."
Grants of up to $100,000 are available, based on 2019 revenue. Applicants should include a complete 2019 tax return, their State of Delaware Business License, and receipts for qualifying expenses. More information on these requirements is available at delbiz.com/relief.