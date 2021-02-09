Second dose vaccines are becoming available to the thousands of Delawareans who were vaccinated at DMVs up and down the state in mid-January after many were left feeling fearful and anxious over a lack of vaccine supply and communication.
For the 3,800 Delawareans who were vaccinated with Moderna at the first Dover DMV vaccine clinic or at Salesianum School in Wilmington between January 16-18, registration for those second shots will begin later this week. The second round of Moderna shots will be administered by appointment only by Curative at Delaware Tech campuses in Wilmington, Dover, and Georgetown between Feb. 15-19.
Anyone who was vaccinated at the Delaware City or Georgetown DMVs between Jan. 22-24 will be eligible to get their second dose at Dover International Speedway, where FEMA is being asked to stand up a vaccination clinic. Additionally, those who were vaccinated at the Dover DMV or Salesianum between Jan. 16-18 can also use this site. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine quantities will be available at this site.
Proof of first dose vaccination will be required at all sites, and without that proof, you will be turned away. Anyone who has misplaced or lost their vaccination card should email their full name and date of birth to vaccine@delaware.gov. For those without email access, call the Division of Public Health at 1.833.643.1715.
Last month, the state asked for patience, but pledged that anyone who received the first dose would get access to a second dose in a 28- to 35-day timeframe, after the CDC updated its guidance to extend the timeline to receive the second shot within 42 days in "extenuating circumstances." The pledge did little to allay frazzled nerves as people scrambled, some unsuccessfully, to find other options to receive their second dose while others hhave since had second dose appointments canceled.
“Delivering second doses and first doses at the same time with limited supply of doses every week is a challenge, which is why we are targeting these Curative appointments and our partnership with FEMA to address individuals who received the first doses at our large events in January,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay in a written statement. “As vaccine supply from the federal government increases, we expect it will become easier to receive first and second doses at pharmacies or from medical providers.”
The Division of Public Health is partnering with community organizations to get second shots to low-income seniors with mobility challenges who got their first dose at Salesianum on Jan. 18.
Delawareans who were vaccinated at the Chase Center in Wilmington on Jan. 30 will be offered an opportunity to register for their second dose when their time gets closer. Registration for this group is not yet open as supply remains limited.
“We’re continuing to press forward with our goal of vaccinating as many Delawareans as possible, as quickly as possible,” said Governor Carney in a prepared statement. “Supply of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government remains our biggest challenge. That's why we’re focused this week on second doses, especially for vulnerable Delaware seniors. We have the capacity to increase vaccinations as federal supply allows. Until then, continue to wear a mask. Avoid gatherings. Stay vigilant.”
As it becomes available, second dose registration or scheduling information will be listed on de.gov/getmyvaccine and will be emailed to all eligible individuals the state has e-mail addresses for via the CDC/VAMs registration site.
As of Monday, February 8, more than 10% of Delaware's population had received their first shot with the state administering more than 126,000 doses of vaccine.
Delaware remains in Phase 1b of vaccinations. Due to limited supply, it does not expect to open eligibility to Phase 1c in March as planned. No date on when Phase 1c could begin was listed.