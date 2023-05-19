A second suspect is in custody in connection with a downstate homicide.
Delaware State Police said 28-year-old Donregus Holland of Hurlock, Maryland was taken into custody this week in Maryland.
18-year-old Corey Mumford was shot to death at an apartment complex in Laurel on April 14th. One suspect was arrested a week later.
Holland will be extradited to Delaware to be charged with murder and related crimes. State Police said the investigation into the incident continues and the Homicide Unit is working to identify other suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 302-741-2859 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333