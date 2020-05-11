The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a three alarm fire that heavily damaged two buildings at the Village of Barretts Run apartment complex off Walther Road Monday evening, May 11, 2020.
The fire was reported around 7 p.m. and Christiana Fire Chief Kevin Cowperthwait said flames were shooting from two floors when they arrived.
Cowpherthwait said they attempted an interior attack but had to withdraw as flames ran the roof line.
Two dozen apartment units were either damaged or destroyed in the blaze.
New Castle County emergency management officials were working to coordinate housing for those displaced.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.