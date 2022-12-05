New Castle County Police have arrested three suspects in an assault and kidnapping last month.
Police said Monday that the suspects tried to break into a home near Delcastle Recreation Area November 11th, and forced a 22-year-old man into a vehicle and fled the area. The suspects released the victim, who needed hospital treatment for facial injuries.
According to police, an investigation determined that the victim heard pounding on the front- and back doors of the home, and that he was grabbed, knocked down and struck with a stun gun.
31-year-old Shaun McCollum and 25-year-old Callie McCollum of Bear were arrested within a few days, and this past Friday 20-year-old Michael Pennacchiotti of Bear was taken into custody at a home in the New Castle area.
County Police listed these charges:
Michael Pennacchiotti (20) was charged with one felony count of kidnapping in the second degree, one felony count of conspiracy in the second degree, and one misdemeanor count of assault in the third degree. Pennacchiotti was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was issued $23,000.00 cash bail. Pennacchiotti was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.
Shaun McCollum (31) was charged with one felony count of kidnapping in the second degree, one felony count of conspiracy in the second degree, and one misdemeanor count of assault in the third degree. Shaun was arraigned by New Castle County Superior Court, issued $23,000.00 secured bail, and was later released after posting.
Callie McCollum (25) was charged with one felony count of kidnapping in the second degree, one felony count of conspiracy in the second degree, and one misdemeanor count of assault in the third degree. Callie was arraigned by New Castle County Superior Court, issued $23,000.00 secured bail, and was later released after posting.