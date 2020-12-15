An 18-year-old Maryland man and two Delaware juveniles are facing felony criminal mischief charges for breaking into the Odessa High School and "turfed" the athletic fields, causing a quarter million dollars in damage, Delaware State Police said Tuesday.
According to authorities, Cameron Criddle, of Galena, and a 17-year-old from Townsend and a 17-year-old from Clayton entered the school's facilities at 580 Tony Marcio Drive during the early morning hours on Saturday, December 12, 2020, and wrecked the fields to the tune of roughly $250,000.
Evidence recovered during an investigation identified a suspect vehicle, which led police to the Townsend teen who then identified the additional suspects.
All three were charged with criminal mischief-$5,000 or more damaged property and second-degree conspiracy. The Townsend teen was released on $10,000 unsecured bond, while Criddle and the other juvenile were released of their own recognizance.