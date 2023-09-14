This year's first human cases of West Nile Virus have been detected in three Delaware men, all over the age of 50.
Officials with Delaware Public Health said that all of the victims live in New Castle County, and all of them had to be hospitalized after becoming ill with the mosquito-borne disease. It appears that they contracted the disease locally, but DPH said an investigation is ongoing.
Public Health and the Department of Natural Resources plan to increase mosquito population surveillance efforts in the areas where the people who were infected live. DNREC's Mosquito Control Section may respond, depending on the findings.
West Nile is transmitted by mosquitoes and can cause serious health problems.
According to DPH:
While only a little less than 20 percent of those infected with the virus will develop West Nile fever with mild symptoms (fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash on the chest or back and swollen lymph glands), one in 150 people infected will develop severe infection (West Nile encephalitis or meningitis).
Symptoms of severe WNV infection include headache, high fever, stiff neck, and/or tremors and muscle weakness. The elderly and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk. Anyone who experiences any of these severe symptoms should seek medical help immediately. Symptoms may progress to stupor, disorientation, coma, convulsions, paralysis and possibly death.
Suspect cases of human West Nile Virus may be reported to the Division of Public Health Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at 888-295-5156.
For information on mosquito control operations in Delaware, including contact information to request residential control service for biting mosquitoes, visit https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/fish-wildlife/mosquito-control/.