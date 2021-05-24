Three individuals have been arrested in connection to an assault and robbery during the early morning hours Sunday in Dover, authorities announced Monday.
According to authorities, 54-year-old Stanley Stanford, 32-eyar-old Dareaus Anderson, and 61-year-old Robert Davis were three of five suspects who assaulted a 37-year-old victim in a vacant parking lot near Loockerman and Queen streets around 2:40 a.m. on May 23, 2021, then took his keys and wallet.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries to his face and arms.
After reviewing surveillance video, the three suspects were located and taken into custody.
Stanford, Anderson, and Davis were each charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, and third-degree assault and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution. Stanford was held in lieu of $900 secured bond, while Davis was held in lieu of $450 secured bond. Anderson faced an additional charge of being a local fugitive and was held in lieu of $900 secured bond.
Anyone with information regarding the remaining two suspects is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.