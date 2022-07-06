Three juveniles were charged in connection to a brief pursuit in a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning, Dover authorities announced that same day.
According to Dover Police, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata reported stolen from a home in the 100 block of Thames Drive around 5:41 a.m. on July 6, 2022, was spotted near Route 8 and Dover High Drive.
A traffic stop turned into a brief pursuit, until police said the driver crashed into a parked car in the Cannon Mills neighborhood. Police said three males, two Black and one white, all 15 years old and from Dover.
The white male was charged with receiving stolen property, second-degree conspiracy, resisting arrest, reckless driving, disregarding a police officer signal, and additional traffic violations. Each of the black males were charged with receiving stolen property, second-degree conspiracy, and resisting arrest. Bond information was unavailable.
Police said they're working to determine if these suspects are the same group who prompted a July 3, 2022, warning to Hyundai Sonata and Elantra owners about a string of thefts in the area of those vehicles specifically.