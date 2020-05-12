Three men were charged with burglarizing a Dover fast food restaurant early Monday morning by climbing in through the roof to break into a safe, city authorities announced Tuesday.
According to Dover Police, Micaiah Brown, 18, Dymier Bowers, 19, and Kristofer Gamboa-Yepez, 22, were charged with entering the McDonald's at 1424 Forrest Avenue trough a roof access hatch then breaking into a safe.
Managers arrived at the restaurant around 4:30 a.m. on May 11, 2020, to discover the burglary.
All three suspects were current or former employees of the MCDonalds in question, and all three were arrested later that day with a large sum of cash in their possession.
Each was charged with third-degree burglary, wearing a disguise during commission of a felony, possession of burglary tools, illegal gang participation, theft $1,500 or greater, and second-degree conspiracy. Bowers and Brown were committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lie of secured bonds--$6,100 and $14,100 respectively--while Gamboa-Yepez was released of his own recognizance.