I-295 fire truck crash

A Minquadale Fire Company fire truck was struck by a tractor trailer on I-295 on April 14, 2022

 Dee Harter/Facebook

Three firefighters were injured after a tractor trailer crashed into their fire truck as they responded to a separate crash on I-295 Thursday Night.

The crash took place at around 7pm on I-295 northbound near Landers Lane.

The Minquadale Fire Company said it took 8 minutes to extricate the three firefighters from the truck, and all were sent to Christiana Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The truck was on the interstate responding to a separate one-vehicle crash, there was no immediate report on the condition of that driver.

I-295 had lanes blocked for over 3 hours.

Police are investigating the cause of the crashes.

