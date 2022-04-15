Three firefighters were injured after a tractor trailer crashed into their fire truck as they responded to a separate crash on I-295 Thursday Night.
The crash took place at around 7pm on I-295 northbound near Landers Lane.
The Minquadale Fire Company said it took 8 minutes to extricate the three firefighters from the truck, and all were sent to Christiana Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The truck was on the interstate responding to a separate one-vehicle crash, there was no immediate report on the condition of that driver.
I-295 had lanes blocked for over 3 hours.
Police are investigating the cause of the crashes.