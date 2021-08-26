A death investigation is underway near Dover after police found three people dead inside a home.
State troopers were called to the unit block of John Collins Circle in the Rodney Village neighborhood Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 8:55 a.m.
Inside, they found the bodies of three people, who have not been identified. The bodies were turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for autopsies that will determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Delaware State Police said the aren't any safety concerns for the community, and this remains an active and ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Mark Csapo with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit by calling 302.741.2729. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.