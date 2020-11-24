Three Hockessin firefighters/EMTs are self-isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Hockessin Fire Company said the three members are all in stable condition and are the company's first COVID-positive results since the start of the pandemic.
Fourteen other personnel have been ordered to quarantine by the Delaware Division of Public Health due to close exposures.
Hockessin has temporarily closed its fire station for cleaning and sanitization, with neighboring fire companies being notified to help move apparatus closer to Hockessin.
Full-time schedules were changed, new staff hired, and additional volunteers brought in to aid in covering the work shifts of the affected firefighters/EMTs.