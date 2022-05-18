Three men were hospitalized, one critically, following a triple-shooting in Wilmington Tuesday night, authorities announced Wednesday.
According to Wilmington Police, a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were hospitalized in stable condition, while a 24-year-old man was critical after they were all shot in the 2600 block of Northeast Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. on May 17, 2022.
This was all the information provided by authorities.
Anyone with information regarding this active and ongoing case is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. John O'Connor at 302.576.3619 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.