Three people were hospitalized following a crash on Pulaski Highway in Bear that left one vehicle overturned.
The crash occurred at about 12:39 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 on Route 40 west of Walther Road.
A vehicle was found overturned in a drainage ditch off of the westbound lanes, while there was also a rear-end crash in the eastbound side of Route 40.
New Castle County Police said two drivers and one teenage passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both directions were closed for a while, with the eastbound restriction continuing for about three hours during the investigation.