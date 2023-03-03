Three people have been indicted on charges related to human trafficking.
A New Castle County Grand Jury alleged in this week's indictment that the three defendants, and some unindicted co-conspirators, ran illicit massage establishments in the North Wilmington and greater Newark areas starting in March 2020. It's alleged that female victims were living at the establishments in closed quarters and unsanitary conditions, and were forced to perform sexual services on male clients, working long hours and seven days a week.
The defendants were identified as 57-year-old Xui Li Kong, 40-year-old Jing Zhang, and 59-year-old Hua Li. Each is charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit criminal racketeering, human trafficking, promoting prostitution, money laundering, conspiracy, criminal nuisance and operating a massage establishment without a license. Kong additionally was indicted for insurance fraud, theft and tax evasion. Zhang is also charged with tax evasion. Li is charged with failure to file a return.
“Some people assume human trafficking only happens on the other side of the world, but the reality is that it is right in our backyard — and cases like these are just the tip of the iceberg,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “I’m grateful to the prosecutors and law enforcement who continue to aggressively pursue traffickers and to support the victims of these atrocities.”
According to the indictment, search warrants were executed at several locations, including Kong and Zhang's personal residence on Ballymeade Drive, Bloom Head-to-Toe on Kirkwood Highway, Rainbow 7 Spa on Capitol Trail and Royal 7 Spa on Pulaski Highway.
Also, prosecutors said the investigation determined that Kong applied for and received more than $25,000 in unemployment benefits, stating that Bloom Head-to-Toe had to close because of the pandemic. Bank records showed it stayed open and continued to operate. Kong also applied for Medicaid through the Department of Health and Social Services and was approved based on alleged incoming meeting the threshhold of under $18,075. The indictment states that the organization made more than $300,000 in cash deposits made across multiple personal bank accounts, in addition to credit card receipts and cash deposits into the business accounts for each establishment. Kong and her husband Zhang are alleged to have evaded taxes by not claiming appropriate income on their personal tax returns in relation to the establishments.
“Human trafficking is a continuing epidemic that brings challenges not only to the United States of America but countries across the globe,” Delaware State Police Superintendent Colonel Melissa Zebley said. “Locally, the Delaware State Police is working tirelessly with the Delaware Department of Justice and other law enforcement allies to identify and combat human trafficking by aggressively investigating individuals and businesses who prey upon unsuspecting victims.”