A shooting in Wilmington's East Side left three people injured, including one man in critical condition, city authorities announced Monday.
According to Wilmington Police, a shooting incident around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the 900 block of Lombard Street critically injured a 22-year-old man and also sent two 17-year-old boys to the hospital in stable condition.
This was all the information released by authorities.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Michael Wilkerson at 302.576.3638 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.