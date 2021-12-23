Three people, including a woman who was airlifted to the hospital, were injured in a crash along Route 13 near South St. Georges Thursday afternoon.
The crash occurred at about 12:55 p.m. on Route 13 at Port Penn Road, and New Castle County Paramedics said they found three people injured.
A 20-year-old woman was treated for a head injury before being sent via helicopter to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.
A second person was taken to Christiana in an ambulance with minor injuries, while a third person was treated on the scene.
Delaware State Police are investigating the details of the crash.