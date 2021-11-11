Three people were injured after a two-story rowhome caught fire in Northeast Wilmington on Thursday afternoon.
The fire started before 4 p.m. at 27 E. 30th Street in Wlmington, just off of Market Street on November 11, 2021.
The Wilmington Fire Department said they found a resident on the second floor that had to be rescued through a window. Two occupants were taken to the hospital, with one listed in serious condition.
Officials said someone attempting to help rescue the residents before fire trucks arrived was also taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.
The blaze was ultimately put under control just before 5 p.m.
Four residents are being aided by the American Red Cross to find alternate housing, the Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause.