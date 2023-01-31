Three people were hospitalized following a rollover crash near Glasgow Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred at about 3:20 p.m. along Route 40 westbound in front of Glasgow Park just before Route 896.
New Castle County Paramedics found on SUV on its side in the roadway, with a second SUV in a nearby ditch.
The driver of the SUV in the ditch was treated for extremity injuries, while the driver and passenger of the one on its side were both evaluated for minor injuries.
All three were taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition.
Delaware State Police is investigating the crash.