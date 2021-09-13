Three teenagers were hurt at a Delaware boardwalk amusement park on Sunday night, authorities said.
Rehoboth Beach police said two girls, aged 14 and 15, were found injured with a 16-year-old boy in the area of the Super Flip 360 ride at Funland, news outlets reported.
The initial investigation found that the teens were struck by debris caused by an air storage tank failure.
The girls were taken to a hospital and later released and the boy was flown to Christiana Care where police said he remained in serious condition on Monday afternoon.
It happened in the area of the Superflip 360, but the teens were not riding the attraction, Funland Personnel Manager Chris Darr said in a statement.
Sunday night was the last scheduled evening of the 2021 Funland season, their Facebook page says they plan to reopen on Mother's Day Weekend 2022.