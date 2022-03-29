A crash involving a motorcycle in Brookside has left three people injured, with one in critical condition.
New Castle County Paramedics said they were called to the intersection of East Chestnut Hill Road (Route 4) and South Kingston Road at around 11:45 a.m. on March 29, 2022.
A man was treated for a head injury at the scene, and taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital.
Two other people were taken to Christiana with what are described as minor injuries.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.