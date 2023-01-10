A two-week speeding enforcement campaign has begun on portions of I-95, I-495 and Delaware Route 1.
According to Delaware State Police and the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, 27 traffic fatalities occurred on those three roadways in 2022, and 37% were speed-related. They called last year's increase in Delaware traffic fatalities "alarming."
The initiative is called "Operation Braking Point," and officials are hoping zero-tolerance and high visibility of the enforcement and education campaign will pro-actively influence driving behavior.
The state is also planning to follow up with seat belt and distracted driving enforcement campaigns.