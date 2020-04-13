Three masked men opened fire on a vehicle in the Dover area over the weekend, Delaware State Police said Monday.
According to authorities, the suspects opened fire on a vehicle traveling in the Capitol Park community, in the area of Presidents Drive at North Governors Boulevard, around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Police said a home in the area was struck by the gunfire, and the vehicle was later located unoccupied with multiple bullet holes.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.698.8569 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.