Three men were shot in separate shootings just hours apart Saturday in Wilmington.
The first shooting occurred at 10:23 a.m. on the 500 block of South Locust Street in the city's Southbridge section. There, a 20-year-old man was shot. Police said he was listed in stable condition at the hospital.
The second shooting happened around lunchtime on the city's East Side. Police were called to Taylor and Pine streets at 12:31 p.m. on September 12, 2020. They said a 32-year-old man who was shot there turned up at a local hospital; he was listed in stable condition, police said.
Then, at 1:11 p.m., a 22-year-old man was shot at 23rd and Pine streets, also on the city's East Side. He was hospitalized in critical condition, officers said.
Anyone with information about the shootings can call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.