Three men are hospitalized after two shootings in Wilmington late Tuesday night.
City Police found two wounded men, ages 23 and 24, shortly before 11 p.m. in the 1,700-block of North Locust Street near Vandever Avenue. The victims were admitted in stable condition.
About 30 minutes later, police found a 22-year-old man with gunshot injuries in the 600-block of North Jefferson Street. That victim was hospitalized in critical condition.
Police are still investigating both incidents, and anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington Detectives at 302-576-3649 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.