Three more officers with the Delaware Department of Correction have tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19, bringing the total number of COs affected by the virus to 9.
"DOC's screening and prevention protocols are helping us identify, isolate and monitor potential COVID cases early," DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said. "These measures, along with our robust quarantine, cleaning, decontamination and treatment efforts, are mitigating the risk to our officers, staff, medical team, and facilities."
For the first time, a correctional officer at Delores J. Baylor Correctional Institution, who was last at the facility nine days ago on March 31, tested positive for coronavirus officials said. She began self-isolating after experiencing flu-like symptoms. Her positive test results were received Thursday, April 9, 2020.
The remaining two officers were both with the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, which has seen the most positive cases among DOC members thus far.
The first employee was briefly at the facility on April 3, but left immediately after finding out an immediate family member had tested positive. That officer received positive results Thursday.
The second had previously been at the facility April 4 and began self-isolating after experiencing flu-like symptoms. That officer also received positive test results Thursday.
Vaughn has previously seen six COs and two prisoners test positive for the virus so far. The DOC said the inmates are both in stable condition in the prison infirmary.
Three officers from Howard R. Young Correctional Institution, a court and transportation officer, and three contract health care providers have also tested positive for COVID-19 so far, for a total of 13 DOC employees.