Long-term care facilities continue to be hit hard by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 with three more deaths announced in state-run facilities.

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services said a 72-year-old woman and an 81-year-old woman from the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna died on April 17 and April 18, respectively. Both elderly women had been hospitalized.

Additionally, an 82-year-old woman from the Delaware Psychiatric Center near New Castle died April 18 at a New Castle County hospital.

State-run facilities have seen a total of four COVID-19 related deaths, the first of which was in a 57-year-old man who resided at Governor Bacon Health Center in Delaware City; he too died at a local hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the residents from Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill and the patient from Delaware Psychiatric Center who passed away,” said DHSS Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker in a written statement. n. “Across our state, we see the heartbreaking toll the coronavirus is taking on the residents of our long-term care facilities and their families. Our Division of Public Health and the Division of Health Care Quality are working closely with the facilities to help care for those who are sick, and to protect the health and safety of all other residents and staff.”

Governor Carney issued new restrictions in response to the virus' spread in long-term care facilities last week, including:

Establish a cohort of staff who are assigned to care for known or suspected COVID-19 residents.

Designate a room, unit, or floor of the nursing facility as a separate observation area where newly-admitted and re-admitted residents are kept for 14 days on, while being observed every shift for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Designate a room, unit, or floor of the nursing facility to care for residents with known or suspected COVID-19.

On April 10, officials detailed there were 14 long-term care facilities with multiple cases were:

Little Sisters of the Poor, Ogletown

HarborChase of Wilmington

Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City

Forwood Manor, Wilmington

Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center, Wilmington

Country House, Wilmington

MeadowWood Behavioral Health Hospital, New Castle

Atlantic Shores Rehab and Health Center, Millsboro

Genesis HealthCare Milford Center, Milford

Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle

Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna

Shipley Manor, Wilmington

New Castle Health and Rehabilitation, New Castle

Delaware Psychiatric Center, New Castle

Little Sisters of the Poor has been the most devastated by the virus, reporting a total of 11 deaths. New Castle Health and Rehabilitation has reported three while HarborChase in Brandywine Hundred reported two deaths.

The state also announced Sunday, no new COVID-19 case counts would be released as they transition to a new infectious disease surveillance system. Now, COVID-19 counts will come out at noon each day--as opposed to far later in the day. The data will reflect information like case counts, deaths, hospitalizations and recoveries as of close of business from the day prior.