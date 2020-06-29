Three Rehoboth Beach lifeguards have tested positive for COVID-19, as a spike in cases of the virus is identified at the Delaware beaches, prompting the re-closure of some coastal restaurants.
In a statement, posted to Facebook, Rehoboth Police Chief Keith Banks said the three lifeguards who tested positive are asymptomatic and will remain home in quarantine until they can return to work.
"We believe at this time there was very little contact with the public," said Banks, adding that the lifeguards spend most of their time in the lifeguard stands. “We immediately executed our COVID response protocol and contacted the local health department. All lifeguards were notified of the exposure and will be tested within the next 24 hours,” said Banks.
Banks said lifeguard staffing levels will not be affected.
The Delaware Division of Public Health said at least 112 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in testing last week at the Delaware beaches. That prompted state health officials to urge anyone who works in retail or the restaurant industry at the Delaware beaches to get tested along with anyone who lives at the beach with people who aren't members of their family.
Free testing, from the state, was offered at the Starboard in Dewey Beach Monday, June 29, 2020. It's also available Thursday, July 2 at Epworth United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 2, 2020.
Testing by Beebe Healthcare Monday at Big Fish Grill in Rehoboth was halted early at 1:30 p.m. due to "traffic" and "safety" issues presented by the high-volume of cars. As a result, Tuesday's testing event at Touch of Italy has been canceled.
Instead, Beebe will offer drive-thru testing Wednesday, July 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rehoboth Elementary School.
"The event is primarily for those who work in restaurants, but the public is also welcome," Beebe said in a Facebook post.
Pre-registration is required for this event.