A total of three residents of Little Sisters of the Poor have died from the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Sister Constance Veit confirmed to WDEL Tuesday.
"We have now had three deaths among our residents--all seniors advanced in years with pre-existing conditions," she said in an emailed statement March 31, 2020.
Sister Constance said the Ogletown non-profit nursing home Jeanne Jugan Residence is doing everything it can to keep its aging residents separated and provide all the care possible as it deals with global pandemic.
After the first death at the facility, the nursing home announced at least six residents had contracted the respiratory virus.
"We continue to do our best to protect and care for our residents and protect our staff in these difficult days," she said. "At the same time we count on God to sustain us and bring an end to this pandemic."
HarborChase, a Brandywine Hundred assisted living home, was also hit with at least six cases of COVID-19 in its memory care unit.