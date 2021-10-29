Three people were seriously hurt in a crash on wet roadways in Belvedere Friday morning.
Delaware State Police were called to Centerville Road, near Boxwood Road, at 10:19 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2021.
There, they said two vehicles collided. Three victims were treated on-scene by New Castle County Paramedics and taken to Christiana Hospital.
Centerville Road, north of Boxwood Road, remains closed, and state police estimate the closure will be lengthy.
Delaware State Police's Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.