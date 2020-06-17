Three individuals were shot in Wilmington Tuesday night, one fatally, city authorities announced Wednesday.
According to Wilmington Police, in the first incident, a 34-year-old man was gunned down in the 1700 block of Locust Street around 9:10 p.m. on June 16, 2020. He succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital.
Then, around 11:30 p.m., police said officers investigating a Hilltop shooting in the area of Clayton and 3rd streets located a 17-year-old and 18-year-old at an area hospital in stable condition.
Wilmington Police Det. Mackenzie Kirlin at 302.576.3653 or Det. Anthony Ford at 302.576.3606, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.