Delaware State Police are investigating a triple shooting late Wednesday afternoon, September 23, 2020, in front of an Edgemoor strip mall.
Troopers said the three men, aged 17, 19 and 21, were each hit by a single gunshot and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say two of the three were hit in the legs, the other in the upper torso.
One of the victims was transported via a Delaware State Police helicopter.
Investigators said events unfolded just after 5:30 p.m. when two men at the north end of the strip mall opened fire on the three victims who were in front of the Bella Italy restaurant.