Delaware State Police are investigating a triple shooting late Wednesday afternoon, September 23, 2020, in front of an Edgemoor strip mall.

Troopers said the three men, aged 17, 19 and 21, were each hit by a single gunshot and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two of the three were hit in the legs, the other in the upper torso.

One of the victims was transported via a Delaware State Police helicopter.

Investigators said events unfolded just after 5:30 p.m. when two men at the north end of the strip mall opened fire on the three victims who were in front of the Bella Italy restaurant.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.