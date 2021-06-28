Three more people were shot Wilmington's West Center City neighborhood.
Police were called to the 700 block of North Jefferson Street just before 9 p.m. on June 27, 2021.
There, police found a 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old, all with gunshot wounds.
All three were hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.
No arrests have been made.
Gun violence in Wilmington is soaring this year compared to last year when coronavirus was surging.
So far, this year, 144 people have been shot in Wilmington this year compared to 127 shootings last year.
Anyone with information about the latest triple shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Derek Haines at 302.576.3656. or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.