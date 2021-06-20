Three people, including two teens were shot, in a violent weekend in Wilmington.
The most recent shooting at 2:22 a.m. on Sunday, June, 20, 2021, on the 2300 block of Lamotte Street. Police said a 20-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to survive.
A 16-year-old girl was shot hours earlier, just before midnight Sunday, on the 700 block of West 5th Street in the city's West Center City neighborhood. She, too, was hospitalized in stable condition.
A third shooting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, left a 17-year-old boy in critical condition.
That's the same block where police said Bernard Goodwyn shot three Wilmington Police officers before turning the gun on himself following a domestic dispute and a 12-hour stand-off. All three officers survived the shooting.
No one's been arrested in any of this weekend's shootings.
Anyone with information into the shootings can call Wilmington Police at 302.576.3990 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.