Three individuals were shot overnight in Wilmington in a pair of shootings, and one of those--a 17-year-old juvenile--died as a result, city authorities announced Tuesday morning.
According to police, the 17-year-old male--identified Tuesday morning as Taron Whaley--and a 23-year-old man were shot in the 800 block of North Pine Street, in the city's East Side, around 10:35 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020. The older victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
At around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, an 18-year-old man was shot in the 2400 block of Washington Street, in the North Brandywine Village neighborhood. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents are urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Brianna Rodriguez at 302.576.3971, Det. Brendan Wham at 302.576.3661, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.