Multiple people were stabbed during the early morning hours Monday just outside Newport, according to New Castle County Police.
Authorities said officers dispatched to the unit block of Maple Hill Road June 29, 2020, for reports of a large fight located three victims with "injuries consistent with stab wounds."
All were treated and released at an area hospital.
The Criminal Investigations Unit has assumed the investigation, police said. Anyone with information which could assist with this investigation is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. Jonathan Adams at 302.395.8110 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.