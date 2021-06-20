Three teenage boys are in custody, charged with a rash of crimes in Sussex County.
The three, ages 17,17 and 16, are linked to a total of 274 crimes ranging from various misdemeanors to car theft that took place in Seaford, Laurel, Delmar, Bridgeville and Georgetown between October of last year and June of this year, Delaware State Police said.
After a months-long investigation, the boys, all from Seaford, were arrested Thursday and are being held at the Stevenson Juvenile Correctional Center.
Due to their ages, police aren't naming the suspects or releasing photos of them.