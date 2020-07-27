State public health officials are urging members of Destiny Christian Church in Dover and attendees of its recent conferences to get tested for COVID-19.
The Delaware Division of Public Health said at least three members of the church have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus. They said at least two of those persons attended recent services before knowing their COVID-positive status.
The church held a major weekend event, Life Conference 2020 this past weekend along with The Prophetic Conference the weekend of July 17. Both events drew a "few hundred people" each weekend, raising potential exposure risk, public health officials said.
Free coronavirus testing is available Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Destiny Christian Church, located at 2161 Forrest Avenue in Dover. Testing is also open to the public. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required.
