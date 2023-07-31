A crash downstate has claimed the life of a 51-year-old Delmar, Maryland woman.
Delaware State Police said she was driving northbound on Route 13 in Delmar, Delaware Monday morning when a southbound driver crossed the grass median and collided with her car. That driver, a 19-year-old Seaford man, was in critical condition. His vehicle also collided with another northbound car. That driver was also hurt, but he is expected to be OK.
A passenger in the car driven by the woman was also hospitalized with injuries that apparently are not life-threatening.
The crash closed Sussex Highway (Route 13) in the area for about four hours. The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 302-703-3266 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.