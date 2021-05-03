Three men wanted in connection to multiple shootings in Wilmington were arrested after a police chase in Maryland Sunday night.
Maryland Police said Anthony Harrigan led police on the chase, with brother Maurice Harrigan and Stanley Jones also in the vehicle.
They said the chase began as Anthony Harrigan drove the trio towards the Maryland line on I-95 southbound at around 10 p.m., on May 2, 2021, with Delaware officers reporting the vehicle as stolen.
At 10:15 p.m., police spotted the vehicle on I-95 southbound south of the Tydings Bridge in Harford County, Maryland.
The chase continued on I-95 until Exit 77 (Bel Air), where the chase continued north on Route 24 to Singer Road, with Anthony Harrigan allegedly running into two police cars, and then continuing on to U.S. Route 1.
The chase continued across the Conowingo Dam back into Cecil County, turning onto Routes 273 and 276 west of Rising Sun, ultimately ending up on Route 275 north of Perryville where the vehicle crashed into a tree line, with all three suspects scattering.
Using a police helicopter, Maryland State Police said they found one in an adjacent housing division, one in a nearby trailer park and one that was hiding in a wooded area near the crashed Jeep. All three were taken into custody and arrested without incident.
Maryland State Police estimate the chase went 30 miles in Maryland, and there were no injuries. Two discarded firearms were located.
The three accused men from Delaware are being held at the Cecil County Detention Center and are awaiting an initial appearance before a court commissioner. All three are wanted in connection with violent crimes committed in Wilmington, Delaware.
Anthony Harrigan is charged with four counts of first-degree assault, multiple firearm violations, motor vehicle theft, along with other criminal and traffic- related charges.
Maurice is charged with multiple firearm violations, motor vehicle theft, and other criminal and traffic-related charges.
Jones is charged with multiple firearm violations, motor vehicle theft, and other criminal and traffic-related charges.