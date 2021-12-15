Three Wilmington juveniles, all 15 years old, were charged in connection to a pair of attempted carjackings in the parking lot of a Brandywine Hundred home goods store Monday night.
According to Delaware State Police, the suspects first attempted to carjack a 28-year-old man in the parking lot of Target at 1050 Brandywine Parkway around 6 p.m. on December 13, 2021.
The victim was getting into his vehicle when the three suspects attempted to forcibly remove him from it, police said. The victim was able to gain control of the vehicle and drive away.
An hour later, the suspects attempted to target a 57-year-old woman as she was getting into her vehicle in the same lot, according to authorities. They forcefully took the woman's car keys, police said, but bystanders who became aware of the altercation forced the juveniles to flee.
Neither victim was injured.
Police responding to the scene located the suspects based on provided descriptions and, after a brief foot pursuit, were able to take them into custody in the shopping center. Each suspect was charged with two counts felony second-degree attempted robbery and felony second-degree conspiracy. They were released on $13,000 unsecured bonds to their respective guardians.