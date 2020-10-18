Three women are facing charges in connection with a robbery at a sporting goods store over the weekend, after police had to flatten their car's tires to get them to stop.
Troopers chased a car they saw speeding out of the parking lot at Dick's Sporting Goods in the Brandywine Towne Center Friday night, Delaware State Police said.
The suspects' car went into Pennsylvania and then back into Delaware before police put out stop sticks.
Andrea Jackson-DeLoatch, Destine Williams, and Raniyah Knight allegedly stole merchandise from the store and pepper-sprayed two employees who tried to stop them.
One of the workers, a 53-year-old man, had to be treated at a hospital.
Knight and Jackson-DeLoatch are being held at the Delores J. Baylor Correctional Institution. Williams is out on bail.