Ferris School sustained significant damage after an incident over the weekend brought Delaware State Police to the Level V secure facility for youth.

The Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families said three youth broke out of their rooms at bedtime at 10:57 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

"Once out of their rooms, the three residents began rioting and damaged state property, including throwing a wooden table against a glass door and attempting to remove phones from the wall," said department spokeswoman Jen Rini.

Delaware State Police arrived on-scene at 11:35 p.m. to assist staff. The three youth were moved to the New Castle County Detention Center, where they remain.

No one was injured during the incident. Damage was estimated at $4,500.

Josette Manning, Cabinet Secretary the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families, said the incident is being reviewed to determine whether changes in policy are needed to prevent further violence.

“Residents of Ferris School have committed serious criminal acts and faced significant trauma in their lives. As a result, their behavior can manifest in aggressive, and sometimes dangerous tendencies. In this case, the youth involved were older teenage violent offenders all of whom have previously received residential rehabilitative services. The safety of our staff and youth is paramount in all that we do," she said in a prepared statement.

DSCYF plagued by staffing issues

The department said the facility was adequately staffed for the number of youth present at Ferris School Saturday.

"Staffing levels were not a factor in the incident," said Rini.

But Don McIlvain, a youth rehabilitative counselor supervisor at Stevenson House, who also serves as a union representative for AFSCME 3384, said the department as a whole is grossly understaffed. He pointed to an instance last week at Stevenson House in Milford, where he said a youth swallowed an eraser and had to be transported to the hospital.

"We didn't have enough staff to cover the building, and it leaves us in a dangerous situation when we're short-staffed because the residents become violent and want to riot. It's just a matter of time before something very serious happens, and we don't have the staff to deal with it," he told WDEL.

McIlvain said an official union grievance was filed after the incident.

"They're freezing four or five people, entire shifts are getting froze over to work double shifts. Residents that are on suicide watch aren't supposed to be watched by people working double shifts," he said. "It's pretty bad conditions right now."

He called the current cycle of 16 hour shifts a vicious cycle.

"Staff are mentally exhausted, and it's exhausting when you can't go home. You work an entire shift with these abusive unruly kids, and then you can't go home from work, you've got to stay another shift. It gets tiresome, then you call off and somebody else gets frozen."

After serving 30 years with the department, he said retainment and recruitment are both a challenge. McIlvain has warned the General Assembly about conditions in secure youth facilities in the past. He's testified before the committee in the past, but this year due to staffing issues couldn't attend the virtual hearing. Instead, he sent an email to the Joint Finance Committee in February addressing his concerns, which sounded eerily similar to an address he gave in 2020.

"The hazardous and unsafe conditions have not changed and have only multiplied due to the COVID pandemic...There have been occasions where our most violent residents have threatened to give staff COVID and remove their masks and attempt to cough and spit on staff," he wrote in an email. "I am not going to list all the major disturbances that have occurred in our facilities since I spoke at last year’s hearings but I will tell you they are occurring more frequent as we are working short staffed and freezing has increased dramatically."

McIlvain told WDEL staff quit too quickly after they're trained.

"It's hard to retain help, the pay isn't the greatest, it's just difficult to get help, it's hard to retain help. They get in here and they realize they can't go home, and a lot of them quit. They don't last long. We had a couple recent ones that lasted a week, and they were done."

Rini admitted the department struggles to recruit and retain staff.

"In some instances, freezing shifts is necessary to maintain staffing although we wish it were not a reality for staff. On Saturday night when the incident occurred at Ferris School, staffing was sufficient, and no staff were frozen. We recognize that we need to continue to work on this issue and are continually working with the governor's office and the General Assembly on creative ways to address this situation."

McIlvain said these issues have been ongoing for years and despite his best efforts to raise awareness, he fears the concerns fall on deaf ears.

"They're sick and tired of being sick and tired. They're mentally exhausted; they're just burnt out; there just doesn't seem to be any relief every night over and over getting froze over," he said. "We document every freeze in a thing called the 'Freeze Book.' It's full. It's unbelievable. I've never seen it this bad....it's just gotten worse. It's just worse...it's very disheartening."