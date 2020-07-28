As many as 300 people were tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up testing site at a Dover church, where state health officials have identified three COVID-positive members.
"It went above and beyond...I think we were expected 100, and we got significantly more than that," said Jamie Mack, chief of health systems protection for the Delaware Division of Public Health.
Mack said church leadership has been very receptive to public health's intervention.
"We were able to review some Facebook Live video, saw some of the services, and we talked to the church leadersihp; they recognized they had some challenges with the face coverings, socia ldistancing, so we're going to continue to work with them to make sure they have a plan in place before they can resume full services."
Of particular concern for the state, the church reported hosting two conferences on back-to-back weekends with more than 100 attendees at each. It's unclear, though, whether the three COVID-positive church members attended the conferences.
"In terms of whether it would be an outbreak, it's probably a little too early to make any type of determination," said Mack.
Places of worship are guaranteed under the First Amendment -- a point the governor made at his weekly coronavirus news conference.
State coronavirus restrictions initially led to a lawsuit filed by Caanan Baptist Church pastor Dr. Reverend Christopher Allan Bullock.
Destiny Christian Church hasn't returned WDEL's request for comment.