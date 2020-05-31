Delaware Tech is the recipient of a $300,000 grant school officials say will help assuage the effects of the coronavirus lockdown.
The cash from JP Morgan Chase will go for three things, said Vice President for Academic Affairs Justina Sapna.
"First off, laptops that will be available for students who are in need and enrolled in our credit and short-term certificate programs, so they can successfully complete their work in an online environment," said Sapna.
The money will also fund professional development training for faculty members to help them focus on distance learning, and a virtual career platform for students to help in their search for jobs.