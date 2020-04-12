A 33-year-old resident of a long-term care facility in Sussex County is the youngest person to die from COVID-19 to date in Delaware.
Her death comes as the Delaware Division of Public Health announced cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 surpassed 1,600 in Delaware Sunday.Cases of the contagious respiratory virus rose by 146 cases, to 1,625 on Sunday.
The death toll from the virus ticked up by two persons for a total of 35, to include the 33-year-old nursing home resident who had underlying health conditions as well as an 88-year-old woman who also lived in a long-term care facility in Sussex County and had underlying health conditions.
New Castle County continues to have the most positive cases with 880 followed by Sussex County, which has 464. Kent County has 281 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those 900 are female and 725 are male. The patients range in age from 1 to 97.
Hospitalizations rose slightly to 201, up 11 from the day prior. Patients who are critically ill fell from 55 to 51. Recoveries rose to 213, rising 22 persons. A person is recovered after being symptom-free for seven days followed by additional time practicing severe social distancing, per CDC guidelines.
Those testing negative for the virus totaled 10,195, rising by 571 persons.