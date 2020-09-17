There are 34 new positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases at the University of Delaware, school officials reported Thursday, the largest single-day jump since the school started testing on the last day of August 2020.
According to a university press release, the school was ramping up testing efforts to include more asymptomatic individuals, 14 of which made up the 34 new positives discovered among 754 individuals tested.
The school said students and staff are selected at random for the testing, which is held Mondays and Wednesdays.
The total number of students who have now tested positive on the 169, with five staff members also testing positive, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard.
A school spokeswoman said the university uses a saliva-based COVID-19 test.
The university was home to the start of the coronavirus pandemic in Delaware in March and continues to be an area of concern as the nation sees upticks in coronavirus cases on college campuses nationwide.